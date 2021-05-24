British BLM activist in critical condition after shooting

The attack on Sasha Johnson, 27, took place on Sunday "following numerous death threats as a result of her activism", dpa news agency quoted the the party as saying in an Instagram post.

London, May 24 (IANS) A Black Lives Matter (BLM) activist in Britain is in critical condition in hospital after being shot in the head, according to her Taking The Initiative Party.

However, London police announced on Monday morning that there was nothing to suggest that the woman was the subject of a targeted attack or had received any credible threats before the incident.

The mother of two had helped organise protests against systemic racism in Britain in summer 2020.

Police said that there had been a party going on near where the shooting had taken place in south London.

They called on eyewitnesses to come forward with any information about the incident early Sunday.

