British envoy Alex Ellis visits Bengaluru's M Chinnaswamy stadium

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], August 4 (ANI): British envoy Alex Ellis visited M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru accompanied by deputy high commissioner, Jeremy on Wednesday.



Alex Ellis visited the M Chinnaswamy Stadium and deeply appreciated the environment-friendly measures such as solar rooftop facility, sub air system, rainwater harvesting, biogas plant, and sewage treatment plant.

During the visit, Alex Ellis was with Roger Binny, Secretary, Santosh Menon, Vice President. J. Abhiram and talked regarding the current status of cricket and the possibility of cooperation with the KSCA in promoting environment-friendly measures.

The British envoy made a visit to National Cricket Academy (NCA) and held discussions with Rahul Dravid, Head Cricketing Operations, NCA regarding the training and related facilities for the players and future plans to expand the facilities in view of the increase in the number of players who will be requiring the training facilities.

Vinay Mruthyunjaya, treasurer and official spokesperson of Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) stated that Alex Ellis extended his support for opportunities for young cricket talents to play in Counties in England. (ANI)

