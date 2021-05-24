British-Indian artist launches track as ode to Partition, 1984 massacre



The new single by this underground alternative hip hop artist speaks of her lost love, betrayals and the human nature in calamities, which became the bedrock of 'Raaha'. Bombay channelized this to curate a song that represents lost love, and calamities like Covid-19 and its effect on people.

Singhania started her journey after being inspired by her life and experience in Mumbai. While she was brought up in a primarily white neighbourhood in England, her music inspiration had always been the likes of Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan, S D Burman among others. Every aspect of her life there seemed to have an Indian influence, from her designs at fashion school to her music. She finally decided to come to Mumbai and experience the madness and thrill of the city while imbibing its impact on her. There came Bombay the Artist who uses trap beats, hip hop with the underlying Indianness in her to showcase her moods via each song.