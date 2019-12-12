British polls pique Twitterati interest

London, Dec 12 (IANS) As Britain went to the polls on Thursday, #UKElection trended on Twitter as users posted both in favour of and against the Conservatives.

The hashtag got 7,696 tweets.

One user posted a picture of Boris Johnson and wrote: "He lied about hospitals, nurses, Brexit being done, fact checking, economy, a 4-year-old in A&E, Russia report, selling NHS; he stole a phone, hid in a fridge, hid from Andrew Neil, lied to the Queen, even lied about lying. And still might win."

Another user retweeted the post and wrote: "Yes, this is hard to believe. Vote the Tories out." One user wrote; "I work at Burger King and Boris Johnson just walked in. He said 'give me two Whoppers'. I said 'Everyone thinks you're an amazing bloke and you'll make a great Prime Minister'." One post read: "In all my years, I've never seen a queue at the polling station like I did today... so many young folks and people from diverse backgrounds -- it made me so happy. We live in difficult times, but it's galvanising people into action." One user remarked: "I just did something that I never thought I'd do... I voted in the UK election". Another commented: "I'm not arrogant enough to tell you who you should vote for. Vote for whoever you think will do the best job, or you can just abstain... Good luck out there." tsb/saurav/rt