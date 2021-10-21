British Queen spends night at hospital for 'preliminary investigations': Buckingham Palace

London [UK], October 22 (ANI): British Queen Elizabeth II spent a night at a hospital on Wednesday for "preliminary investigations", said Buckingham Palace on Thursday (local time).





A Buckingham Palace spokesman said that following medical advice to rest for a few days, the Queen attended hospital on Wednesday afternoon "for some preliminary investigations."

She has returned to Windsor Castle at lunchtime Thursday, "and remains in good spirits," the spokesman said.



The 95-year-old monarch had to cancel a visit to Northern Ireland on Wednesday after she was given medical advice to rest for a few days, Xinhua reported.



The Buckingham Palace said Wednesday in a statement that she was "disappointed" after cancelling the two-day trip in Northern Ireland where she had been due to undertake a series of engagements.



On Tuesday evening, she attended an event at Windsor Castle, where she was seen alongside Princes Charles and William, and Prime Minister Boris Johnson. (ANI)

