Britishers imposed English on people of India: LJP chief Paswan

New Delhi [India], Sept 15 (ANI): Union Minister and Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) chief Ram Vilas Paswan on Sunday extended his support to Home Minister Amit Shah's push for the Hindi language in the country and said that English was imposed by the Britishers.

"Britishers imposed English on us (the people of India)," Paswan said on Twitter.

In a series of tweets, the union minister said that it was a matter of shame that the Supreme Court and most High Courts across the country use English as their official language."This is a matter of shame that the official language in the Supreme Court and many High Courts is English. It is not allowed to use Hindi or any other language in the Supreme Court. Apart from the High Courts of Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh, no other high court uses Hindi or any other regional language either," Paswan said.He said that the English language is spoken in the country merely since the last 90 years, whereas Hindi, Tamil, Bengali and other local languages have been spoken in the country for centuries."Today, English has become the queen of languages in India while regional languages are in a bad state. The reason is that English speakers are getting high-end jobs," he said.The LJP leader called to end the trend of English in the country."India should have a language of its own and Hindi is the most common language in the country," he said.He even said that Mahatma Gandhi and Subhash Chandra Bose also supported Hindi."Our slogan is 'Gandhi, Lohia ki abhilasha, chale desh me deshi bhasha' (Gandhi and Lohia's desire, regional languages should be spoken in the country)," he added. (ANI)