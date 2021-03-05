BRO restores connectivity to 13 remote villages in U'khand

The BRO has constructed a 200 feet Bailey bridge in Reini village on the Joshimat-Malari road across the Rishiganga river, ensuring unhindered connectivity to the remote villages in the area.

New Delhi, March 5 (IANS) The connectivity to 13 border villages in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district, which were cut off after the floods last month, have been restored, the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) said on Friday.

The flash floods in Rishiganga river on February 7 had washed away a 90m bridge near Reini village.

"This bridge was the only link to the Niti border in Chamoli district. The floods had also washed away a hydro electric plant located at the same site, trapping more than 200 workers of the hydro electric plant in the inundation," an official statement said.

The BRO quickly swung into action by deploying 20 small teams consisting of 200 personnel of 21 BRTF under Project Shivalik in the affected areas for relief and rehabilitation work.

The BRO inducted more than 100 vehicles and equipment that included 15 heavy earth moving machineries like hydraulic excavators, dozers, JCBs and wheel loaders. The BRO also inducted critical equipment with the help of the Indian Air Force.

"The task was very challenging due to the steep cliff on the far bank and 25-30m debris on the home bank and non-availability of working space on either side. The BRO overcame these challenges by employing engineering ingenuinity and also through air induction of critical equipment on the far bank," a press statement said.

The components for the Bailey bridge were simultaneously collected from Jammu, Pathankot, Nelong and Rimkhim.

All this while, BRO teams were actively involved in the rescue operations, working in close coordination with the state authorities.

Lt Gen Rajeev Chaudhry, DG, BRO, lauded the efforts put in by the personnel of 21 BRTF of Project Shivalik and complemented the chief engineer of the project and his team, who worked continuously for the past 26 days to achieve this feat.

He said the BRO has named that 200 feet Bailey bridge as "The Bridge of Compassion" as a tribute to the fallen 'karma yogis' of the Renie and NTPC power plants.

