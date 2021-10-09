Broadcast reforms by Prasar Bharati to pave way for new technologies, new content opportunities

According to a statement issued by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting on Saturday, taking note of misinformation being published in certain media outlets, Prasar Bharati has clarified that broadcast reform steps to phase out obsolete analogue terrestrial TV transmitters were being misrepresented."Recently, such false reports about DD Silchar, DD Kalaburagi etc have been noticed. Prasar Bharati has made it clear that these DD Centres shall continue to generate program content for broadcasting on the satellite channels of Doordarshan dedicated to their respective States, apart from maintaining their presence on digital media via YouTube and on social media," read the press release issued by the ministry today.For instance, program content generated by DD Silchar and DD Kalaburagi shall now be broadcast on DD Assam and DD Chandana respectively, stated the ministry.It further stated that Analog Terrestrial TV is an obsolete technology and phaseout of the same is in both public interest and national interest as it makes valuable spectrum available for new and emerging technologies such as 5g apart from reducing wasteful expenditure on power.So far, almost 70 per cent of all Analog Transmitters have been phased out. Rest are being sunset in a phased manner while ensuring appropriate measures are taken for the re-deployment of manpower.With the exception of around 50 analogue terrestrial TV transmitters in strategic locations, Prasar Bharati will be phasing out the rest of the obsolete analogue transmitters by March 31, 2022.The ministry said, a timeline of ATT Phase out and Resource rationalisation Prasar Bharati has also entered into a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with IIT Kanpur to develop Next-Gen Broadcast solution/roadmap for Digital Terrestrial Broadcasting consistent with emerging standards such as 5G Broadcast.It will enable new applications such as Direct to Mobile Broadcasting and create new Content Opportunities through the use of Artificial Intelligence Algorithms.Through DD FreeDish DTH all Doordarshan channels including DD Assam and several private channels have been made available by Prasar Bharati, free of cost with no monthly fees throughout India.Set-top boxes to receive DD FreeDish DTH channels in "free to air mode" may be purchased through the open market as a one-time investment to access more than 120 free to air TV channels including several educational channels as well as more than 40 satellite radio channels of Akashvani, said the ministry. (ANI)