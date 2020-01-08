Brother arrested for sacrificing minor sister for sorcery in Odisha

Balangir (Odisha) [India], Jan 8 (ANI): A man has been arrested for allegedly sacrificing his 12-year-old sister for sorcery.

According to the police, the accused, identified as Sobhaban Rana, was earlier arrested and jailed for allegedly sacrificing his cousin brother and was out on bail.

"During the investigation, the police seized clothes of the minor girl, her bicycle, a knife, materials used to conduct pooja etc.," said Sandeep Sampath, Superintendent of Police (SP).



An investigation is underway to find the involvement of others in connection with the case. (ANI)

