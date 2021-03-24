Brother axes sister to death over her affair

Superintendent of Police, Farrukhabad, A.K. Meena said that the boy had confessed to killing his sister and had surrendered before the police.

Farrukhabad (Uttar Pradesh) March 24 (IANS) A 15-year-old girl was allegedly hacked to death with an axe by her brother, aged 17, after she refused to end her relationship with a boy.

Since the alleged accused is a juvenile, he will be produced before the juvenile board on Wednesday.

The teenager told police that he had advised his sister several times to stay away from the boy but she was not ready to listen.

The brother-sister, on Tuesday, had a major argument over the issue and the brother later called the girl to the backyard of their house where he hacked her to death with an axe.

The girl's body has been sent for post mortem and an FIR is being registered at Kamalganj police station.

--IANS

amita/dpb