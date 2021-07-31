Brother murders brother over Rs 500

Bhabua (Bihar), July 31 (IANS) A young man in Bihar's Kaimur district has been accused of beating his younger sibling to death for alleged loss of Rs 500 from his kitty.

A police official on Saturday said Ramu Sharma killed his 15-year-old brother Sonu on Friday evening in Sondhi village near Mohania police station area after the latter failed to return Rs 500 as Ramu demanded.