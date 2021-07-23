Brother, sister held for duping Maha company of Rs 1.27 Cr

Anil Kumar Gangwar and his sister Preeti Gangwar, residents of Padri Khalsa in the Bhojipura area here, were arrested on Thursday and taken away by the Maharashtra Police.

They ran a fake company in Maharashtra and cheated another firm in that state.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Rohit Singh Sajwan said that an FIR was registered against them at the Mahaikar police station in Buldhana district of Maharashtra.

A number of debit and credit cards were recovered from their possession, the SSP said.

A case was also registered against the duo in Telangana for allegedly duping people, he said.

