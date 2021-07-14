Brothers called for patch-up, shot dead in Bihar

The deceased were identified as Govind Yadav and his younger brother Raj Kumar Yadav, residents of Kishanpur village under Madhusudanpur police station in the district.

Patna, July 14 (IANS) Two persons of a family were gunned down in Bihar's Bhagalpur district on Wednesday afternoon, police said.

Preliminary investigation reveals that accused Vikram Yadav, Arvind Yadav and others had called the victims to the Mahakal Dhaba located on Kishanpur bypass road. When the brothers reached the dhaba, the accused opened fire on them, leaving them dead on the spot.

"We have learnt that the victims and accused had personal enmity over some issues and the latter called the former to settle the matter," the investigating officer of the case said.

Bhagalpur ASP Puran Jha said: "We have registered an FIR under relevant IPC sections of murder and criminal conspiracy against Vikram Yadav, Arvind Yadav and others. They are at large. We have constituted a dedicated team to nab the accused."

