Brown sugar worth over Rs 2.40 cr seized in Odisha, 3 held

Bhubaneswar, Aug 16 (IANS) The Odisha police on Monday said it has seized 2,402 grams of brown sugar worth over Rs 2.40 crore and arrested three drug peddlers.

Acting on an intelligence input, the Special Task Force (STF) of Odisha crime branch raided the Jaleswar market in Balasore district and seized the contraband drugs, the STF said in a statement.