Brown sugar worth Rs 1 Cr seized in Odisha, 1 held

The arrested person has been identified as Imataj Khan of the Pipili area. On the basis of an intelligence input, the STF team raided near Pipili-Nimapara over bridge and recovered 1.48 kg of brown sugar worth over Rs 1 crore from his possession, the police said.

Bhubaneswar, July 30 (IANS) A team of Special Task Force (STF) of the Odisha Police on Friday seized brown sugar worth over Rs 1 crore in Puri district and arrested one person in this connection, officials said.

The accused person could not produce any valid authority in support of possession of such contraband material, for which the accused person was arrested and will be presented before the court of District & Sessions Judge, Puri, they said.

The STF has registered a case under section 21(c) 29 of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985 and further investigation is on.

Since 2020, the STF has seized more than 35 kg of brown sugar/heroin and more than 67 quintals 52 kg (6752 kg) of ganja /Marijuna and arrested more than 100 drug dealers/peddlers, sources said.

