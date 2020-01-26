Bru Reang deal an example of cooperative federalism: PM

New Delhi, Jan 26 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his Republic Day 'Mann ki Baat' hailed the Bru-Reang refugee agreement as the best example of cooperative federalism.

The agreement paved the way for resettlement of the Bru Reang tribe, displaced from Mizoram due to caste violence in 1997.

"Eith this agreement the community will be able to lead a respectful and dignified life," the Prime Minister said.

As per the agreement, signed on January 17, 2020, the 34,000-strong community that fled Mizoram and was living in camps in Tripura will be rehabilitated in Tripura. While the Tripura government will provide 1,200 sq ft plots free and ration for two years, the Centre has extended Rs 600 crore assistance for the refugees.

They will also receive Rs 5,000 pension and Rs 1.5 lakh as an aid to build homes. The Chief Ministers of Tripura and Mizoram were present during the agreement signing.