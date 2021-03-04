Brunei reports 1 new imported Covid-19 case

According to Brunei's Ministry of Health, Case 188 is a 35-year-old man who arrived in the country from India via Kuala Lumpur on February 19, the Xinhua news reported.

Bandar Seri Begawan, March 4 (IANS) Brunei reported one new imported case of Covid-19 on Thursday, bringing the national tally to 188.

The contact tracing for this case is still being conducted, and he is being treated at the National Isolation Center, where the other two active cases are being monitored. All three patients are in stable condition.

With the detection of this latest case, a total of 47 imported cases have been confirmed since the last local infection case on May 6, 2020. At present, Brunei has recorded 302 days without Covid-19 local infection cases.

A total of 675 individuals who arrived in the country after travelling abroad are currently undergoing mandatory self-isolation at the monitoring centres provided by the government.

There have been three deaths resulted from Covid-19 in Brunei and 182 patients have recovered.

