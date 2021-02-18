  1. Sify.com
  4. Brunei reports 1 recovery, active cases decrease to 3

Source :IANS
Author :IANS
Last Updated: Thu, Feb 18th, 2021, 17:15:02hrs
Bandar Seri Begawan, Feb 18 (IANS) Brunei reported one more recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic on Thursday, bringing the total number of recovered patients to 179.

According to Brunei's Ministry of Health, no more confirmed Covid-19 cases were recorded, with the national tally unchanged at 185. There are three active cases still being treated at the National Isolation Center, the Xinhua news agency reported.

A total of 44 imported cases have been confirmed since the last local infection case was reported on May 6, 2020. Brunei has recorded 288 days without local Covid-19 infection cases.

Meanwhile, currently there are 711 returned overseas travellers in mandatory isolation at the monitoring centres provided by the government.

There have been three deaths reported from Covid-19 so far in Brunei.

