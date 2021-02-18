Brunei reports 1 recovery, active cases decrease to 3

Bandar Seri Begawan, Feb 18 (IANS) Brunei reported one more recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic on Thursday, bringing the total number of recovered patients to 179.

According to Brunei's Ministry of Health, no more confirmed Covid-19 cases were recorded, with the national tally unchanged at 185. There are three active cases still being treated at the National Isolation Center, the Xinhua news agency reported.