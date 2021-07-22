Brunei reports 2 more imported Covid-19 cases, 311 in total

According to Brunei's Ministry of Health, the two new cases are a 59-year-old man and his 22-year-old son, who arrived in the country from Thailand via Singapore on July 12, and developed symptoms on July 18.

Bandar Seri Begawan, July 23 (IANS) Brunei reported two new imported Covid-19 cases on Thursday, bringing the national tally to 311.

Investigation and contact tracing have confirmed five close contacts for the two cases, the Xinhua news agency reported.

All new cases were detected when they were undergoing quarantine, and they are being treated and monitored at the National Isolation Center with 37 other active patients, who are all in stable condition.

With the detection of the new cases, a total of 170 imported cases have been confirmed since the last local infection case on May 6, 2020. Brunei has recorded 442 days without local Covid-19 infection cases.

Brunei also reported four recoveries on Thursday. There have been a total of 269 recovered patients and three deaths reported from Covid-19 so far in the country.

