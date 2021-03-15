Brunei reports 7 new Covid-19 cases, 199 in total

Bandar Seri Begawan, March 15 (IANS) Brunei reported seven new imported cases of Covid-19 on Sunday, bringing its total tally of confirmed coronavirus infections to 199.

According to Brunei's Ministry of Health, all of the new cases are imported cases from Malaysia who arrived in the country via Singapore on March 1. The contact tracing for these cases is still being conducted and all the new cases are currently in the National Isolation Center for treatment and monitoring with the other four active cases, the Xinhua news agency reported.