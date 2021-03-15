Brunei reports 7 new Covid-19 cases, 199 in total

Bandar Seri Begawan, March 15 (IANS) Brunei reported seven new imported cases of Covid-19 on Sunday, bringing its total tally of confirmed coronavirus infections to 199.
According to Brunei's Ministry of Health, all of the new cases are imported cases from Malaysia who arrived in the country via Singapore on March 1. The contact tracing for these cases is still being conducted and all the new cases are currently in the National Isolation Center for treatment and monitoring with the other four active cases, the Xinhua news agency reported.
With the detection of these cases, a total of 58 imported cases have been confirmed since the last local infection case reported on May 6. Brunei has recorded 312 days without local Covid-19 cases.
Brunei also reported one more recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic on Sunday, bringing the total number of recovered patients to 185.
There have been three deaths reported from Covid-19 so far in Brunei.
