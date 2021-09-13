Brussels: Afghan diaspora protest against Taliban takeover, Pakistan

Afghan diaspora also protested against Pakistan for encouraging terrorism in Afghanistan by supporting the Taliban.The protest took place in front of the European Parliament (EP) on Sunday. The protestors were seeing waving Afghanistan flags and raising slogans against the Taliban and Pakistan.The protest was attended by about 60-70 members of the Afghan diaspora.Meanwhile, the Taliban last week formed the interim "Islamic Emirate" appointing hardliners in its new government.The list announced by chief spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid was dominated by members of the group's old guard, with no women included.Mullah Mohammad Hasan Akhund, chief of the Taliban's powerful decision-making body 'Rehbari Shura' will head the new "caretaker" government in the country.Taliban entered Kabul on August 15 after an aggressive and rapid advance against government forces amid the withdrawal of US and NATO troops from the country. (ANI)