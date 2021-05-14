BSB, BGB exchange sweets on Eid-ul-Fitr

Agartala/Silchar/Shillong, May 14 (IANS) On the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr, the Border Security Force (BSF) and the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) on Friday exchanged sweets at various frontier posts along the 4,096-km-long India-Bangladesh border, officials said.

The gesture was appreciated by both the border guarding forces and the senior officials of both the BSF and BGB are optimistic that such cordiality would further promote mutual understanding, goodwill and shared trust.