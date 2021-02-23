BSES discoms install over 3,000 rooftop solar net metering connections

A company statement said that in the next financial year (FY21-22), BSES discoms are aiming to install over 1,000 rooftop solar connections.

New Delhi, Feb 23 (IANS) BSES discoms have installed over 3,000 rooftop solar net metering connections with a connected solar load of 106 Mwp (Megawatt peak).

BSES Rajdhani Power Limited (BRPL) and BSES Yamuna Power Limited (BYPL) have been aggressively promoting rooftop solar in South, West, East and Central Delhi.

It noted that the response to rooftop solar net metering has been incredibly encouraging in BSES area. Consumers across categories, including residential, educational and commercial establishments have warmed to rooftop solar net metering in a big way.

An analysis of the data shows that the highest number of rooftop solar net metering connections are in the domestic segment (1,805), followed by educational institutions (655), commercial establishments (554), industrial (35) and others (91), said the statement.

On the other hand, on the basis of energised solar load, the biggest category is educational (43 MWp), followed by commercial (28 MWp), residential (23 MWp), industrial (3 MWp) and others (3 MWp).

Further, the annual savings accruing to the consumers are over Rs 68 crore annually, it said.

A BSES spokesperson said: "In a bid to realise its full potential, BSES is leading the efforts for accelerated adoption of rooftop solar in the national capital. Our Solar City initiative is promising to be a gamechanger. Besides promoting and adoption of solar, the initiative is a win-win proposition for both consumers and the discoms alike.

"The solar outreach programme is also educating consumers about the benefits of solar energy while ensuring strict quality compliance of the systems being installed. It is also facilitating various finance options available to the consumers."

