BSF band to perform at War Memorial in Jammu on Sunday

Jammu (Jammu & Kashmir) [India], September 11 (ANI): As part of events under the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav on the initiative of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the BSF band will play many tunes to enthral the audience at a function at the Balidaan Stambh (War Memorial), Jammu on Sunday, from 5 pm to 9 pm, said a BSF press release.



People are invited in large numbers to witness this event. Dr Raghav Langer, IAS, Divisional Commissioner, Jammu will be the chief guest on this occasion and N S Jamwal, IG, BSF Jammu will accompany him.

It is reiterated that the country is celebrating the 75th year of Independence and to mark this auspicious event, these types of programmes are being conducted under the aegis of the Government of India to instill a sense of pride among the citizens. (ANI)

