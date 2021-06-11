BSF, BGB to take preemptive measures for peace along Indo-B'desh border

Agartala, June 11 (IANS) Border guards of India and Bangladesh in an important regional biannual border co-ordination conference (BCC) on Friday agreed to initiate preemptive measures in creating a situation of peace and tranquillity along the international border by amicably resolving all issues, officials said.

After the 4-day BCC between the Border Security Force (BSF) and the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB), a BSF spokesman said that the first ever virtual meet inview of the Covid-19 pandemic has also decided to further strengthen the bond of friendship, trust and co-operation.

He said that the Coordinated Border Management Plan (CBMP) was discussed at length to deal with the bilateral border issues including trans-border crimes, smuggling of drugs and other narcotic substances.

A statement issued after the conclusion of the 4-day virtual meet said that during the conference, activities by Indian insurgent groups from Bangladesh side, border violation and their preventive measures, pending developmental works along the borders, construction of single row fence along India-Bangladesh international frontiers were discussed in detail.

It said that the BGB delegation leader Tanveer Gani Chowdhury, Additional Director General (South-East Region) conveyed his gratitude to the BSF delegation for attending the virtual conference and for making valuable contributions through thoughtful deliberations, which resulted in successful conclusion with agreements on various aspects.

The head of BSF delegation Susanta Kumar Nath, Inspector General of BSF's Tripura Frontier, also highlighted sincere commitment of both the border guarding forces in maintaining peace and harmony along the India-Bangladesh international border and in strengthening the already robust friendly relations.

The Inspector General of three BSF frontiers – Tripura, Meghalaya and Mizoram & Cachar Frontier – and BGB officials of the South-East and North-East region took part in the BCC.

Senior officials of Bangladesh's Foreign Affairs and Home Affairs Ministries also took part in the meet.

Four northeastern states -- Tripura (856 km), Meghalaya (443 km), Mizoram (318 km) and Assam (263 km) -- share 1,880 km borders with Bangladesh.

Most stretches of the borders remain unfenced and there are thousands of villages and human habitations close to both sides of the borders.

--IANS

sc/