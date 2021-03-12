  1. Sify.com
  2. News
  3. National
  4. BSF, Border Guard Bangladesh reunite missing minor girl with family in West Bengal

BSF, Border Guard Bangladesh reunite missing minor girl with family in West Bengal

Source :ANI
Author :ANI
Last Updated: Fri, Mar 12th, 2021, 12:23:48hrs
  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon
Representative Image

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], March 12 (ANI): Border Security Force (BSF) and Border Guard Bangladesh on Friday reunited a girl, who had allegedly eloped with a Bangladeshi national, with her family.

Giving the details, BSF informed: "Indian girl, a resident of Dist North 24 pargana, had allegedly eloped with Mohammed Zakirul Dalal, a Bangladeshi national. As per available information, the girl was traced from Md Zakirul Dalal's uncle's house in Dist Sathkhira."
"Subsequently, after taking over by BSF, a medical checkup of the girl was carried out at government Hospital Sarapul and further returned to her family members," BSF added. (ANI)

  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon

Latest Features