BSF catches smuggler, seizes silver ornaments worth Rs 3.43 Lakhs in West Bengal

North 24 Parganas (West Bengal) [India], August 27 (ANI): The Border Security Force (BSF) has apprehended a smuggler with 6.8 kg of silver jewellery worth Rs 3.43 lakh, the force said on Friday.



The BSF personnel of 112 Battalion under South Bengal Frontier arrested the smuggler on Thursday with the silver jewellery when he was trying to illegally smuggle these ornaments from India to Bangladesh through the general responsibility area of Border Out Post Amudia.

The exact value of the seized silver ornaments is estimated at Rs 3,43,658, the BSF said.

"Two BSF intelligence personnel at Border Out Post Amudia laid a trap near Chituri village and also informed the Company Commander about it following intelligence inputs.

"After a while, they saw a suspicious person on a bicycle coming towards Chituri from Balti village. The BSF intelligence personnel tried to stop him but the smuggler tried to run away. At the same time, the Company Commander along with his team reached the spot and the person was apprehended," said the BSF.

After his apprehension, the smuggler was searched and the BSF recovered silver ornaments from his possession.

The apprehended smuggler has been identified as Bakul Ghazi, 37, a resident of Tarali Dakshin Pada in North 24 Parganas.

During preliminary interrogation, the smuggler revealed that he does petty smuggling work for his survival and that the recovered silver jewellery was taken from one Bapi, a resident of Datta Para village in North 24 Parganas.

"The material was to be delivered to one Shahid belonging to Kakdanga village in Satkhira district in Bangladesh," said the BSF.

The smuggler was to get Rs 1,000 for smuggling the silver jewellery to its assigned task, said the BSF, adding the apprehended person along with silver ornaments has been handed over to Customs Office Tetulia for further legal action. (ANI)

