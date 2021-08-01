BSF detects landmine along LoC in J&K's Poonch

Jammu, Aug 1 (IANS) Border Security Force (BSF) troopers on Sunday recovered a landmine along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district.

BSF sources said a team of BSF along with specially trained sniffer dog 'Juliet' was on area domination patrol near the LoC when the sniffer dog sat over a piece of land, which created suspicion about the presence of explosive material at the site in the Mendhar area of Poonch district.