BSF diligently protecting our borders: Modi

New Delhi, Dec 1 (IANS) Conveying greetings to the Border Security Force (BSF) personnel on the occasion of Raising Day of the Central armed force, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said the paramilitary wing has been "diligently protecting our borders".

"Greetings to all BSF personnel and their families on BSF's Raising Day. This force has been diligently protecting our borders. During natural disasters and crisis situations, BSF personnel have always worked hard to serve our citizens," the Prime Minister tweeted.

The BSF, which is mandated to guard 4,096.7 km India-Bangladesh border and 3,323 km India-Pakistan border, came into existence on December 1, 1965.