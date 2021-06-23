BSF foils smuggling attempt at international border in J-K's Kathua, seizes 27 kgs heroin worth Rs 135 cr

Kathua (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 23 (ANI): Border Security Forces (BSF) on Wednesday foiled the smuggling attempt of alleged Pakistani smugglers and seized 27 kg of heroin worth Rs 135 crores along the international border in Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir.



"In the early hours of June 23, the ever-vigilant troops of BSF Jammu thwarted a narcotics (heroin) smuggling attempt by Pakistan smugglers on Kathua border, and seized about 27 kg of Narcotics," BSF informed in a press release.

The troops were alerted after noticing a suspicious movement on the international border from the Pakistan side. When the smugglers attempted entry towards the Indian side of the border, they were challenged and fired upon, the BSF informed.

It further added that during the search of the area, 27 packets of heroin were found near the fence. The approximate value of this narcotics consignment is estimated to be about Rs 135 crores.

"With this recovery, BSF Jammu has once again exposed the nefarious designs of Pakistan authorities to smuggle narcotics consignment to India through the international border. Narco-terrorism angle can also not be ruled out," the release read. (ANI)

