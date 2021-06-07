BSF hands over Pakistani national to Pak Rangers

Gurdaspur (Punjab) [India], June 7 (ANI): Border Security Force (BSF) personnel on Sunday apprehended a Pakistani intruder who had inadvertently crossed the International Border.



The person was later handed over to Pakistan security forces as a goodwill gesture, BSF said.

"Alert troops of 10 Bn BSF apprehended one Pakistani national on June 6, 2021, who had crossed International Border inadvertently. Later after detailed verification, he was handed over to Pakistan Rangers as a goodwill gesture on the part of BSF," said BSF.

Further details awaited. (ANI)

