BSF hands over two Pakistani nationals to Pak Rangers

New Delhi [India], May 23 (ANI): Border Security Force (BSF) on Saturday apprehended two Pakistani intruders who had inadvertently crossed the International Boundary. They were later handed them over to Pakistan security forces on humanitarian grounds.



As per an official statement of BSF, "the forward-deployed troops of 14 Bn detected suspicious movement of two Pakistani intruders, who crossed International Boundary and started moving towards border fencing. They were challenged, stopped and apprehended by BSF."

"Upon questioning, it was revealed that they had crossed over inadvertently. Nothing objectionable was recovered. They were handed over to Pakistani Rangers on humanitarian grounds," BSF Punjab Frontier said.

BSF said that they had lodged their protest to Pakistani Rangers on the matter adding that the Punjab frontier of the security force had handed over six such Pakistan inadvertent border crossers to Pakistani Rangers this year. (ANI)







