BSF hoists national flag at Attari-Wagah border on R-Day

Attari (Punjab) [India], Jan 26 (ANI): The Border Security Force (BSF) on Sunday organised the customary flag hoisting ceremony at the Attari-Wagah border in Amritsar on Republic Day. The tricolour was hoisted by BSF Commandant Mukund Kumar Jha.



Separately, the Camel Contingent of BSF under the command of Deputy Commandant Ghanshyam Singh took out a march on the occasion of Republic Day today in the national capital.

The BSF's motto is 'Duty unto Death'.

India is celebrating its 71st Republic Day on Sunday, honouring the historic date when the country adopted its constitution. (ANI)

