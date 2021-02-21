BSF jawan critically injured in landmine explosion in Odisha's Malkangiri

Malkangiri (Odisha) [India], February 21 (ANI): A Border Security Force jawan sustained critical injury in a landmine explosion during a search operation at Gugapadar village in Malkangiri district, BSF officials said on Sunday.



The injured jawan has been airlifted to Raipur for treatment.

"A BSF jawan has injured critically in a landmine explosion during a search operation at Gugapadar under Mathili police limits in Malkangiri. The jawan has been shifted to Raipur by helicopter for further treatment," said Bijaypal Singh, Assistant Commandant, BSF.

The explosion took place when a BSF team was returning after carrying out a search operation in the area. (ANI)

