BSF Maitri cycle rally reaches Siliguri

By Tarak Sarkar

Fulbari/Siliguri (West Bengal) [India], January 24 (ANI): The Border Security Force's (BSF) Maitri cycle rally, which started from the Paniter border outpost (BOP) near Basirhat in North 24-Parganas on January 10, reached the Fulbari Indo-Bangladesh border outpost on Sunday evening.



The rally was welcomed by the BSF and Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) officers with their families along with the local villagers.

The rally was kicked off with a 4,090 km, 66-day bicycle rally with 13 jawans as a mark of respect to Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman for his birth anniversary on March 17, and for "better relations across the border".

The 13 BSF jawans will cycle along border roads of Bengal, Assam, Tripura, Manipur and Meghalaya before ending the journey at Silkore border outpost in Mizoram on March 17 to coincide with the birth anniversary of Rahman, known in Bangladesh as the "Father of the Nation" or simply "Mujib".

Sunil Kumar, IG, BSF North Bengal Frontier said, "It is a tribute to the great statesman of Bangladesh by the BSF. He was a great friend of India and took initiative to develop a bond between the two countries. So, for his birth anniversary, we launched this Maitri rally to renew that bond and to create awareness among residents along the border on certain issues."

Anisur Rahaman, CO of the 18 BGB, Panchagarh said, "We as Bangladeshis are really honoured and truly grateful to the BSF and India for celebrating and marking the birth anniversary of 'Bangabandhu' Sheikh Mujibur Rahaman, the father of the nation of Bangladesh. It will boost up our cordial relation," said Rahaman.

The frontier covers around 936 km long Indo-Bangladesh borders, of which 624 kilometres is fenced. The 55 km areas of the border are riverine. (ANI)

