BSF organises Diwali Mela for jawans in Srinagar

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Oct 26 (ANI): The Border Security Force (BSF) organised Diwali Mela for its jawans here in Srinagar.

BSF organises Diwali Mela for the jawans and their families in Srinagar every year as those deployed on the border work round the clock to fight insurgency in Kashmir Valley and do not get a chance to visit their homes.

This Diwali is the first after the abrogation of Article 370 and bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir into two Union Territories"I believe, Diwali is one of the biggest festivals of India. Even our BSF troops celebrate this festival with great enthusiasm and zeal. This Diwali Mela has been organised by STC Kashmir and Frontier Kashmir (BSF) so that the jawans along with their families get a chance to celebrate Diwali with enthusiasm," said Abinav Kumar, Inspector General (IG) of BSF.Sheena, a resident of Srinagar said BSF organises this Mela every year and jawans get an opportunity to spend time with their friends and families after coming here."BSF has organised a very beautiful Diwali Mela here. We also have a variety of stalls here, displaying fireworks, sweets and much more. BSF jawans are thoroughly enjoying here with their families," said a BSF jawan.Jammu and Kashmir DGP Dilbagh Singh also attended the Mela earlier today. (ANI)