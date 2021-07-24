BSF-Pak Rangers hold first Sector Commander meeting after ceasefire agreement by DGMO

Kapurthala (Punjab) [India], July 24 (ANI): After the declaration of a ceasefire agreement by Director Generals of Military Operations (DGMOs), the first Sector Commander level meeting took place on Saturday on International Border (IB) in Suchetagarh area between Border Security Force (BSF) and Pakistan Rangers.



According to a press release, various issues with the main emphasis on Pakistan drone activities and terrorist activities by the neighbouring country from across the border were discussed in the meeting.

Besides, the digging tunnels by Pakistan and other issues related to border management were also discussed in the meeting.

A very strong protest was lodged by the BSF delegates regarding drone activities by Pakistan authorities in the Jammu area.

It was decided to re-energize instant communication between field commanders, whenever required, to resolve the operations matters.

The meeting was held in a cordial, positive, and constructive atmosphere and both sides agreed for expeditious implementation of the decisions taken in the earlier DG level talks and committed to each other to maintain peace and harmony at IB.

The meeting was held on requests of Pakistan Rangers, BSF DIG (Jammu) S.P.S Sandhu said.

The BSF delegation was led by DIG Surjit Singh and the Pakistan Rangers delegation was led by Brigadier Murad Hussain, sector commander Pakistan Rangers, Sialkot Sector.

"It was the first Sector Commander level meeting between two border guarding forces, after the declaration of ceasefire agreement by DGMOs," Sandhu said. (ANI)

