BSF pays tribute to jawan killed in firing by Bangladeshi troops in West Bengal

New Delhi [India], Oct 17 (ANI): The Border Security Force (BSF) on Thursday paid rich tributes to Head Constable Vijay Bhan Singh who died after firing from Border Guards Bangladesh (BGB) troops at a 'flag meeting' along the India-Bangladesh border in West Bengal's Murshidabad district earlier in the day.

"DG & all ranks #BSF salute the supreme sacrifice of Head Constable Vijay Bhan Singh and offer condolences to the family members. On 17th October '19, HC Vijay Bhan Singh martyred of bullet injuries while on an operational duty (flag meeting with BGB) on Indo- Bangladesh Border," the BSF said in a tweet.The BGB troops opened fire on the BSF party earlier today killing the constable and injuring another when the party was trying to trace an Indian fisherman along the India-Bangladesh border.While Singh died after he received bullet injuries on his head, another constable-cum-boatman received bullet injuries on his right hand."Both the injured BSF personnel were evacuated to the nearest medical facility. Head Constable Vijay Bhan Singh succumbed to injuries. He was declared brought dead. The injured constable has been taken to Murshidabad Medical College and Hospital Behrampore," the BSF said.Born in 1968, Singh had joined the BSF in 1990. He is survived by two sons and hailed from Chamaroli village in Uttar Pradesh's Firozabad district.According to the BSF, three Indian fishermen had gone for fishing in River Padma in the border area on Thursday morning."Two fishermen returned and approached the BSF post at Kakmarichar and said that the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) apprehended them all. They, however, released two of them in order to call BSF post-commander for a flag meeting," BSF said."Around 10:30 am, the Post Commander along with five troopers in the BSF boat, approached the BGB patrol in the water channel of River Padma near the boundary. During the flag meeting, the BGB patrol did not release the Indian fisherman and also tried to cordon (gherao) the BSF troops," BSF added.Sensing the situation worsening, the BSF party immediately returned following which the BGB troops opened fire on them.No such incident has happened in the last two decades. (ANI)