BSF recovers 60 Gelatin sticks, other arms, ammunitions from forest area in Odisha

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], February 27 (ANI): A team of Border Security Force (BSF) on Friday recovered 60 Gelatin sticks among other arms and ammunitions in Pindamali- Bhitarpara forest area.



"Based on intelligence received, a special operation was launched today in Pindamali- Bhitarpara forest area, Orissa. 60 Gelatin sticks, 50 electric detonators, 5 bundles of flexible wires, 30 small iron pellets and 2.5 kg urea were recovered in the operation," read a statement by BSF.

On February 23, the BSF seized explosives suspected to have stored by Maoists at Huntalguda in the Chitrakonda Swabhiman forest area on Andhra-Odisha Border (AOB). (ANI)

