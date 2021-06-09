BSF returns B'desh teenager who strayed into India

New Delhi, June 9 (IANS) In a gesture of mutual cooperation and emphasis on well-being of border population of both the countries, the Border Security Force (BSF) has returned a Bangladeshi teenager who strayed into Indian territory.

The BSF, which is responsible to guard 4,096 km India-Bangladesh border, handed over the 12-year-old boy to Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) on Tuesday, said the paramilitary force.