BSF seizes 14 kg marijuana, prohibited cough syrup on India-B'desh border in Bengal

Cooch Behar (West Bengal) [India], October 5 (ANI): Maintaining drive against narcotics smuggling, the Border Security Force (BSF) troops under the aegis of Guwahati frontier have seized 14 kg marijuana and 253 bottles of prohibited cough syrup on the India-Bangladesh border in West Bengal, the force said on Tuesday.



The seizure was the result of various operations carried out by the BSF on Monday and Tuesday when the smugglers were trying to smuggle a consignment of marijuana and prohibited cough syrup to Bangladesh.

On Monday, the troops of 192 Battalion under the aegis of Guwahati frontier of BSF seized 175 bottles of prohibited cough syrup under the driver seat of an e-rickshaw at village Seoti-II in West Bengal's Cooch Behar district.

In various operations on Monday and Tuesday, the BSF troops also managed to seize 14 kg of marijuana and 78 bottles of prohibited cough syrup in district Cooch Behar while being smuggled to Bangladesh on the India-Bangladesh border.

Keeping in view the vulnerability on the border, heightened activities of drug traffickers and anti-national elements on the border, the BSF said its troops are always alert towards the issues of trans-border crimes including drug trafficking and illegal trans-border crimes and are making all-out efforts to prevent them. (ANI)

