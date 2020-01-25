BSF seizes 8,000 Yaba tablets in Assam, one arrested

South Salmara (Assam) [India], Jan 25 (ANI): The troops of Guwahati Frontier of Border Security Force (BSF) apprehended a person and recovered 8,000 Yaba tablets from his possession from the bordering area of village Kaleralga on Friday.



"Acting on a tip-off, the troops of Border Out Post (BOP) Boreralga carried out a special operation and apprehended an Indian national in possession of 8,000 Yaba tablets and Rs 35,000. He was trying to smuggle these from India to Bangladesh," according to an official press note.

The accused is identified as Kabel Ali and was handed over to the police for further legal action.

An FIR has been lodged at Kharuabanda Police Station against him under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

Yaba tablet is a mixture of methamphetamine and caffeine. (ANI)

