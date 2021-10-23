BSF seizes drugs worth Rs 6 cr, one held in Mizoram

Aizawl, Oct 23 (IANS) The Border Security Force (BSF) have apprehended a person in northern Mizoram's Kolasib district and recovered heroin valued at Rs six crore from him, officials said on Saturday.

A BSF spokesman said acting on a tip-off, the para-military soldiers on Friday evening laid a trap at Chhinluang village along National Highway-306 and detained the 47-year-old drug peddler Ramneithanga and recovered 808.6 gram of heroin contained in a bag from his possession.