BSF seizes two pistols in Punjab's Gurdaspur

Source :ANI
Author :ANI
Last Updated: Wed, Jun 2nd, 2021, 23:30:08hrs
Seized items by BSF Punjab Frontier.

Gurdaspur (Punjab) [India], June 2 (ANI): Border Security Force (BSF) Punjab Frontier on Wednesday informed that troops of 73 Batallion have seized two pistols, two magazines, and 13 rounds in search operation ahead of border fencing in Punjab's Gurdaspur.

BSF Punjab Frontier took to Twitter and informed about the details.
"Vigilant troops of 73 Bn #BSF seized 2 Pistols, 2 Magazines, and 13 Rounds in search operation ahead of border fencing. ANEs are desperate to push in weapons, however, attempts are being foiled by Valiant and Attentive troops," it tweeted. (ANI)

