BSF threatening voters at border: TMC to CEC

Kolkata: The ruling Trinamool Congress in West Bengal on Thursday met the full bench of the Election Commission of India and alleged that the BSF is threatening people in the border areas of the state to cast their votes in favour of a particular political party.

The Border Security Force (BSF) is yet to issue a reaction to the TMC's allegation. The full bench of the ECI, led by Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora, arrived in the state on Wednesday evening on a two-day visit ahead of the assembly polls, the dates of which are yet to be announced.