BSF tightens security along IB after spike in infiltration attempts from PoK

New Delhi, Sep 18 (IANS) The Border Security Force (BSF) has tightened the security along the International Border (IB) in Jammu and Kashmir following a spike in infiltration attempts by Pakistan-supported terror outfits located in PoK, with over 100 attempts made in the past three months, sources in the security set up said on Saturday.

The outfits have been getting adequate support from Pakistan's intelligence agency ISI, which has been providing them all logistics and weapons support, the sources said.

According to the sources, over 100 attempts of infiltration were made in the last 100 days, though most of them were thwarted by the BSF and other security forces.

The intelligence agencies have also said that the launch pads in Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) have been humming with activities after being quite deserted till February this year.

In some of the launch pads, the intelligence agencies have found the presence of Pashto-speaking Afghan ultras who might have been brought by the ISI, the sources added.

They also said that terror outfits like Lashkar-e-Taiba, Jaish-e-Mohammad and Al Badra have been active in the launch pads in PoK and are trying to sneak into the Indian territory. These ultras have been provided with all possible help from the ISI.

Meanwhile, the BSF officials have said that the force has strengthened its security mechanism along the International Border and troops are on high alert across the western and northern borders.

"‘Operation Alert' has been launched across the border adjoining Pakistan and troops have been put on high alert," an official said.

Newly-appointed BSF DG, Pankaj Kumar Singh, on his just-concluded visit to J&K, inspected the Samba and Kathua sectors along the International Border and took stock of the situation along with other senior officials. He also reviewed the security grid management and area domination of the force.

He inspected the critical areas of Basantar river, Tarnha Nallah, Bain Nallah and other areas of Samba, Kathua and Hiranagar areas, besides visiting Aik Nallah, Phalku Nallah and other areas of RS Pura and Arnia Border areas, which are prone to infiltration.

The BSF DG had a detailed discussion with all the sector and unit commanders on the ground and reviewed the security situation in view of the current security situation.

--IANS

ams/arm