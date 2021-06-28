  1. Sify.com
BSF troops seize more than 2 kg heroin in Punjab's Abohar

Last Updated: Tue, Jun 29th, 2021, 03:30:08hrs
Representative Image

Abohar (Punjab) [India], June 29 (ANI): The Border Security Force (BSF) Punjab Frontier on Monday evening seized more than two kilograms of heroin hidden ahead of the border fencing.

A tweet by the BSF Punjab Frontier read, "28/06/2021 #Abohar Vigilant troops of 2 Bn #BSF seized 2.080 Kg #Heroin hidden ahead of Border Fencing. Smugglers are trying hard to exploit various means of smuggling, but attentive #bordermen persistently thwarting these attempts."
Further probe in the matter is underway. (ANI)

