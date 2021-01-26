BSF unfurls 131-feet-high tricolour at India-Pakistan border in Jammu

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], January 26 (ANI): On the occasion of the 72nd Republic Day, the Border Security Force (BSF) unfurled a 131-feet-high tricolour along the India-Pakistan border in Jammu district, an official said.



Inspector General of BSF, Jammu frontier, NS Jamwal hoisted one of the largest national flags along the International Border (IB) at Octroi border outpost (BoP) in the RS Pura belt with great fervour and enthusiasm, the Public Relation Officer (PRO) of BSF Jammu said.

The flag measuring 30x20 feet is the tallest in the Jammu region, flying at a 131-feet-high pole, BSF officials said on Tuesday.

The IG BSF, before hoisting the tricolour at Octroi, unfurled the national flag at the BSF headquarters in Jammu, PRO said in a release. The hoisting of the flag at Octroi was possible because of the sponsorship of the Lupin Foundation, the J-K tourism and the administration, it said.

The inauguration of the national flag at BoP Octroi would serve as an important landmark for the people visiting the Jammu border, BSF said.

A cultural program was also organised at the post on the occasion. Cultural performances by BSF troops, regional outreach bureau, J-K tourism, Harman dance institute, besides performances by cultural artists and schoolchildren, were held at the venue, the official said.

Sub Divisional Magistrate, RS Pura, RL Sharma handed over the land ownership deed of the BoP Octroi and said the pending cases of land transfer of BSF BoPs will also be settled within a month, they said. (ANI)

