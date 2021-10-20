BSP asks Congress why 40 pc tickets for women only in UP and not in other states

New Delhi [India], October 20 (ANI): Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) on Wednesday termed Congress' announcement of 40 per cent reservation for women in forthcoming assembly polls as an election gimmick and asked why the scheme was not announced in other election-bound states.



Speaking to ANI, BSP spokesperson Sudhindra Bhadoria said that the Congress party has a long history of deceit.

"They have announced 40 per cent seats for women in Uttar Pradesh with an eye on the upcoming Assembly elections. I want to ask Priyanka Ji, who is a woman herself and also the national general secretary of the party, that Assembly elections are being held in five states. Women do not reside in other states? Haven't women already lived in other states? Then why such announcements are being made only for Uttar Pradesh?" asked the BSP leader.

Bhadoria further hit out on the Congress party and alleged that the party has always been doing "election drama" (election gimmick).

"I remember when Baba Saheb brought the Hindu Code Bill for the rights of women. It was the Congress party that opposed the bill that was going to empower women," he said.

Bhadoria further alleged that the reservation bill for women was never passed by Congress during its tenure at the Centre.

"Women's reservation bill was never passed by the Congress government despite so many years in power. Not only this, Congress always used to play a kind of trick with the Dalits. On one hand, Charanjit Singh Channi has been made the Chief Minister and on the other hand, he is humiliated by Sidhu. It means to say that in the Congress party whether there are women, Dalits and backward, they have never given any rights," he said.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday said that if any women want to bring a change in society by contesting an election, she can join the Congress, and women's strength and sympathy can bring a revolution.

"The Congress party has decided that it will give 40 per cent of the total election tickets to women in upcoming assembly polls in the state. These tickets will be given on the basis of merit and not just on the basis of caste or religion," Vadra had said. (ANI)

