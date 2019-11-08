BSP chief Mayawati expels Meerut Mayor, her husband from party

Meerut (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Nov 8 (ANI): Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Friday expelled Meerut Mayor Sunita Verma and her husband Yogesh Verma from the party.

The BSP leader dismissed the incumbent Mayor and former MLA Yogesh Verma citing 'anti-party activities and indiscipline'.

The announcement was made through an official statement by the party today.



"Despite several warnings, there was no improvement in their conduct and because of this, in the interests of the party, the two have been expelled," the official statement read. (ANI)

